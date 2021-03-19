Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It sure was a cloudy final day of winter, but thankfully our skies will begin to see a gradual clearing trend take place later today. Skies will become mostly clear by tonight and winds will become calm by midnight. Tomorrow starts off chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s but also marks the first official day of spring! Tomorrow couldn’t be a more beautiful day to ring in the new season with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 60s. Southeast winds return by Sunday and afternoon temperatures will begin to warm up to near 70 degrees as humidity begins to climb. The next work week will begin pretty quiet with a few spotty showers throughout the first half of Monday, but the tone changes quickly as we get closer to Monday evening and the overnight hours into early Tuesday. Our next cold front will begin to push through East Texas during this time frame and will help another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop across the area. Rain chances drop down by the second half of Tuesday before more showers and isolated thundershowers pop up in the afternoon hours of Wednesday. We’ll see a final round of disruptive weather overnight Wednesday into the first half of Thursday before skies clear out by Thursday night. Next Friday, sunny skies will finally return as afternoon temperatures warm back to near 70 degrees.