Governor reappoints Longview woman officer of NETRMA

Linda R. Thomas of Longview is a general partner at Butter Ryan Partners, Ltd. She is a board member of the Texas Department of Transportation’s I20 and I30 East Texas Corridor Advisory Committees, as well as the East Texas Council of Governments Rural Planning Organization. She is treasurer of the Good Shepherd Medical Center Foundation Board and member of The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center Development Council and the East Texas Area Boy Scouts of America Foundation. Additionally, she is past president of the Longview Rotary Club, the Greater Longview United Way, Longview Economic Development Corporation, and Junior League of Longview. Thomas received a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas at Austin.