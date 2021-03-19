No charges for Texas officer in killing of college student

DENTON, Texas (AP) - A grand jury has declined to indict a North Texas police officer in the fatal shooting of a college student who had refused to drop a frying pan and a cleaver and then advanced toward them with the pan.
The Denton County grand jury made the decision Thursday about the officer, whose name police have not released.
Darius Tarver, a 23-year-old University of North Texas student, was shot in January 2020 after residents of an apartment complex in Denton - located about 40 miles northwest of Dallas - called 911 and said a man was banging on doors and breaking light fixtures.
