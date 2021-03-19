Polk County Jail captain under investigation for alleged improper use of force against inmates

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Criminal District Attorney William Lee Hon announced this week that Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate allegations of improper use of force at the county jail.
On February 23, Hon wrote, a complaint was received by Polk County Sheriff’s administration regarding a possible improper use of force against an inmate. The accused person in the alleged incident is Polk County Jail Captain William Jerry.
Hon said that the matter was promptly reported to his office and the Texas Rangers for an independent criminal investigation.
In the initial investigation conducted by Texas Ranger Sgt. Ryan Clendenen, information was received alleging Capt. Jerry’s involvement in other instances of the improper use of force against inmates. Due to the additional allegations and the expanding nature of the investigation, on Tuesday, March 16, Hon said his office requested that the FBI assist in the investigation for consideration of any potential federal charges.
Anyone with knowledge of the circumstances of this investigation or other allegations of improper force against inmates at the Polk County Jail is encouraged to contact Texas Ranger Sgt. Ryan Clendenen at 936-327-6836 or the Polk County District Attorney’s Office at 936-327-6868.
