Remembering the New London School explosion 84 years later

NEW LONDON, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday marked 84 years since the deadliest school disaster in history, and it happened right here in East Texas.
On March 18, 1937, hundreds of people, mostly schoolchildren, died in an explosion caused by natural gas at the New London School in Rusk County.
And while Thursday’s memorial service looked different than it typically does due to COVID-19, those who lost their lives that day are still being remembered.
“Tons of steel and concrete suddenly took off like a rocket trying to leave the launching pad, and then settled right back down to where it came from, like a failed rocket launch attempt,” said Fred Parsons, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Overton.
The school day was almost over on March 18, 1937 Students were inside the modern, steel-framed school building the community was so proud of, preparing for the next day’s interscholastic meet in Henderson and gathering their belongings before going home for the day.
Manual arts teacher Lemmie R. Butler reached for the switch on a sanding machine, and, flipping it, changed the lives of families in the small Rusk County town forever. The school exploded at 3:17 p.m. and the sound was heard up to four miles away.
At least 293 people died from injuries received in the explosion.
Few survivors remain, but in the crowd on Thursday was LouAnn Sutton, 97. She was a young student at the time of the explosion and said she had just finished performing a dance on the high school campus for parents. She said she had just walked out and was waiting for the bus when the explosion happened.
“I saw like a big flash of lightning and the building was in in rubble,” she said wiping away tears.
Also in the crowd Thursday, a man who never got to meet his 14-year-old sister, who died in the explosion.
“Somebody mentioned I was a replacement child,” said John Davidson. “And I told them no, you can’t replace a kid. I was there to fill a void in their life, but not as a replacement kid.”
Davidson shares his sister’s story while giving tours at the London Museum. Inside the museum, you’ll find photos of Ardyth Davidson and personal items like her coin purse and a compact. There’s even a piece of the coat she was wearing that day.
“I never remember my daddy saying one word about the explosion,” Davidson said. “Mother would tell me a few things, mostly about Ardyth, but people just didn’t talk about it. I think they figured if you didn’t talk about it, it didn’t’ hurt as bad.”
This year’s events were held outside and shortened in length due to COVID-19. Those in charge of the annual memorial say they look forward to getting back to normal for the 85th remembrance.
Many of the gas safety measures in place around the world today, including odor additives, were a direct result of tragedy in New London and the investigation that followed.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.