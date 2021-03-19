Resale store in Center opens back up, months after damage from Hurricane Laura

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - In Shelby county, a non-profit organization’s resale store was destroyed last August by Hurricane Laura. Now seven months later, the store is re-opened.
“Everyone is aware that Hurricane Laura came through last August. I received calls the very next morning that our roof was lying in our parking lot,” said Sherry Harding, the executive director for Shelby County Outreach Ministry.
Water flooded the building. Harding says everything was ruined.
“In spite of this horrible situation, God has allowed his mercy and grace to flow through this place. Now we have a beautifully updated, wonderful building,” Harding added.
Unique Boutique in Center is now open for business.
“Before, the building was a very old feed store that we had come in and put up some temporary walls. We had tables with merchandise laying on the tables. Today, it’s like walking into a store, like a retail store in town,” said Anne Blackwell, a board member.
When the store was closed, Blackwell says it was a challenging time.
“This little store is a very important part of our organization. I mean the money that is raised here, people donate everything that is in here and it is resold. It’s just an important part of our funds to keep the agency going,” Blackwell explained.
Due to COVID-19, Harding says they could not do fundraisers.
“When the hurricane came through, we had employees that worked here. So, it damaged a lot of things,” Harding said. “They could have lost their jobs, but we came together and got different loans. Praise God were able to keep everyone working.”
Despite the setback, Harding says they never lost faith.
Organizers say the community stepped in to help cover portions of this building that were not covered by insurance.
Last year, Shelby County Outreach Ministry served 14,000 meals through Meals on Wheels program for seniors in need and issued out almost 3,000 emergency food boxes.
