Watch parties planned for SFA Ladyjacks
SFA LAdyjacks (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | March 19, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 1:38 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The in-person audience for the SFA Ladyjacks game against Georgia Tech in round one of the NCAA National Tournament will be very limited on Sunday in San Antonio.

No tickets will be sold to the public. Only guests of the teams will be in the stands along with limited media.

The SFA Athletic Department will open the William R. Johnson Coliseum on Sunday at 3 p.m. so fans can watch the game in the arena. Concessions will be available.

Several watch parties have been set up around the East Texas region by the SFA Alumi Association.

Austin

Haymaker2310 Manor Rd.

Austin, TX 78722

Beaumont

Madison’s on Dowlen

4020 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont, TX 77706

College Station

Buffalo Wild Wings

903 University Drive College Station, TX 77840

Conroe

Tapped525 Woodland Square Blvd Ste. 100 Conroe, TX 77384

Dallas

Snuffer’s

3526 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206

Nacogdoches

Nine Flags Bar

200 N Fredonia Street Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Fort Worth

Boomerjacks

6701 Fossil Bluff Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76137

Highland Village

Buffalo Wild Wings

3780 Justin Rd. (FM 407) Highland Village, TX

Houston

Truck Yard

2118 Lamar Street Houston, TX 77003

Longview

Buffalo Wild Wings

3072 N Eastman Rd. Longview, TX  75605

Lufkin

Buffalo Wild Wings

105 Miles Way Ste. # 100Lufkin, TX 75901

San Antonio

Buffalo Wild Wings

5411 TX-1604 Loop San Antonio, TX 78253

Tyler

Buffalo Wild Wings

7916A S Broadway Ave Tyler, TX 75703

Waco

Salty Dog Sports Bar & Grill

2004 N Valley Mills Dr.Waco, TX 76710

