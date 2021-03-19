Watch parties planned for SFA Ladyjacks

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The in-person audience for the SFA Ladyjacks game against Georgia Tech in round one of the NCAA National Tournament will be very limited on Sunday in San Antonio.
No tickets will be sold to the public. Only guests of the teams will be in the stands along with limited media.
The SFA Athletic Department will open the William R. Johnson Coliseum on Sunday at 3 p.m. so fans can watch the game in the arena. Concessions will be available.
Several watch parties have been set up around the East Texas region by the SFA Alumi Association.
Austin
Haymaker2310 Manor Rd.
Austin, TX 78722
Beaumont
Madison’s on Dowlen
4020 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont, TX 77706
College Station
Buffalo Wild Wings
903 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
Conroe
Tapped525 Woodland Square Blvd Ste. 100 Conroe, TX 77384
Dallas
Snuffer’s
3526 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
Nacogdoches
Nine Flags Bar
200 N Fredonia Street Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Fort Worth
Boomerjacks
6701 Fossil Bluff Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76137
Highland Village
Buffalo Wild Wings
3780 Justin Rd. (FM 407) Highland Village, TX
Houston
Truck Yard
2118 Lamar Street Houston, TX 77003
Longview
Buffalo Wild Wings
3072 N Eastman Rd. Longview, TX 75605
Lufkin
Buffalo Wild Wings
105 Miles Way Ste. # 100Lufkin, TX 75901
San Antonio
Buffalo Wild Wings
5411 TX-1604 Loop San Antonio, TX 78253
Tyler
Buffalo Wild Wings
7916A S Broadway Ave Tyler, TX 75703
Waco
Salty Dog Sports Bar & Grill
2004 N Valley Mills Dr.Waco, TX 76710
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.