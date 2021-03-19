West Texas Hockey Club’s Ayden Boyd lands spot on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10

Canyon local hits top shelf shot between his own legs

Boyd scores top shelf with a shot between his own legs in U16 hockey in Amarillo. (Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska | March 17, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 12:45 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas Hockey Club right wing Ayden Boyd made the shot of his life in a 16U game against Albuquerque in the Amarillo Civic Center. He skated past a defender, moved the puck between his legs and went top shelf to light the lamp. Luckily a family member had their camera ready because the play landed a spot on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 on March 8.

Boyd didn’t even know his play the list until his childhood idol texted his day and shared the good news. All-Decade Bulls forward Omar Mullan was very impressed.

”That was awesome to hear from him because ever since I was like seven he’s been my favorite player. I don’t know what was going through my head. I just had toe-dragged around somebody and the puck was sitting out in front of me, so I didn’t really have anything else to do but put it through my legs, that’s the only thing I really could have done I think.”

This marks the second time in Amarillo Hockey Association history to have an athlete be featured on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10.

