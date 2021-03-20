Crews work to expand sidewalks in the city of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crews are working to expand sidewalks in the City of Nacogdoches.
The city is finishing up the 2020 street paving project.
Public works assistant director Case Opperman says they plan to finish laying asphalt on Lady Elaine Drive and Priming Dolph Street in the next few weeks.
Today, crews worked on a potential sidewalk on North Street, which is west of Stalling Drive, down to West Starr Avenue.
This street project is worth about $2 million and funded as a part of TXDOT’s “Road to Zero” program. Opperman says the goal is to reach zero deaths on the roadways by 2050.
“We also have the Pioneer Drive relocation and drainage improvements projects which is just getting underway with construction,” Opperman added. “Construction of that will take several months, maybe so early summer. That is just over $300,000. That is going to address a failing bridge at Pioneer Park.”
Opperman says crews will demolish the existing bridge at Pioneer Park, then have the new road further east to meet at Lydia Street on Lenwood Drive.
