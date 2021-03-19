‘I’m like a sponge with trivia’ notes SFA librarian about being Jeopardy! contestant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today SFA librarian Morgan Briles ended her claim to fame on the popular game show, Jeopardy! After three days of competing, she came home with a chunk of change, increased confidence and an experience she’ll never forget.
Briles’ grin often seen on the show, returns while keeping time with the replays of the infamous Jeopardy! theme music.
“They play it just as loud in the studio,” said Briles while bouncing to the rhythm.
But the 28-year-old was ordered by producers to keep quite weeks before and beyond the Jan. 20 taping. A lot to ask of this number one Jeopardy! fan.
“I’ve watched Jeopardy! since I was little. Like my family is a Jeopardy! family.”
She practices with a click of a ballpoint pen to Jeopardy! reruns.
Not until last week could the Syracuse history graduate open up about her television debut. And she couldn’t reveal her winnings until today.
“$38,200. I’m pretty happy with that.”
Briles got the final Jeopardy! question, but her wager didn’t pull her out of third place. No regrets at all.
“So, I was just really excited to be there and my main goal was not to look stupid. And I don’t think I did.”
A highlight for Briles was receiving a boost of confidence from host Katie Couric.
“She told me that, ‘like wow, Morgan, you’re so young and you’re so smart, you just have such a large breath of knowledge. I’m really impressed by you.’ And that meant a lot to hear her say that to me.”
Bittersweet was missing the opportunity to meet Alex Trabek, who died a week before her originally scheduled taping.
“And hearing him calling me and be like, ‘Morgan, correct’.
New to SFA the Atlanta, Georgian hasn’t received much fanfare, but in her book that’s fine. The experience and prize money are plenty.
So noted by a shimmy she did on air and in her office when the Double Jeopardy! tone sounds out.
Briles plans to use her prize money to upgrade her car and international travel.
