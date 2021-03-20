Week 15: Vaccine appointments available in East Texas next week

This week’s vaccine allocations from the state have been released. If you still need a vaccine, here’s where you can find them.
Angelina County And Cities Health District will receive 2,000 Moderna doses.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview will receive 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Both UT Health Science Center Tyler and NET Health will receive 3,510 doses each of the Pfizer vaccine.
DSHS in Tyler on W. Front St Tyler will get 2,800 Pfizer vaccines.
Other smaller clinics and drugstores in East Texas will receive some vaccines, as well. CLICK HERE to see the whole list.
From the Texas Department of State Human Services:
Over 900,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week. The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 685,470 doses to at least 481 providers in 183 counties. More than 230,000 additional first doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.
Texas has now administered more than 8.8 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million in the last week. Over 6 million people have received at least one dose and more than 3 million are fully vaccinated. Among Texas seniors, 59 percent have received at least one dose and one in three are now fully vaccinated. Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated.
People ages 50 to 64 became eligible for vaccination this week. They are added to health care workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older, people with chronic health care conditions that may increase their risk of severe COVID-19, and school and child care workers. DSHS estimates that 12 to 14 million Texans are currently eligible to be vaccinated.
In addition to the first doses mentioned above, the state is ordering 674,580 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.
People can find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/.
