Lufkin’s Salvation Army receives canteen to help staff respond effectively when a disaster hits

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin has a new tool. It is called a canteen, which is also known as a disaster vehicle.
Volunteers took a training course on how to operate a canteen. Emergency service director Alvin Migues said learning every component is important, from the sink to the propane system.
“It is important that we use the canteen properly. One of the things we were very specific about is our food safety training, which allows people to learn how to safely prepare and serve food,” Migues said. “That way, no one will get sick from anything that we serve. We want to make sure that is our first priority when we take care of folks during a disaster.”
The vehicle will help the Salvation Army respond effectively when a disaster hits. Migues said volunteers must be prepared.
“If something were to happen here in Lufkin, they would be the first line of defense for going out and serving the community meals here for the Salvation Army,” Migues explained. “If it was a little more than they can handle, they would immediately call us at Dallas Divisional headquarter; then we would send reinforcements in to help them.”
Migues said the organization served food boxes to about 25 communities within the past two weeks.
“We had hoped to have gotten it down here sooner. We actually had it ready right before the winter storm hit. So, that became an issue for us. We have been responding all across the state ever since the storm,” Migues said.
The canteen is capable of producing up to 1,500 meals a day.
“So, they can go out into the community and start providing meals,” Migues added. “I think their plan is to start doing some feeding programs that are non-disaster related. So, going out into the community and apartments complexes and different areas that may need some assistance for feeding.”
They plan to host another training session soon. If you are interested in volunteering, you can stop by the Salvation Army office in Lufkin.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.