Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Monday we’ll likely start off with cloudy skies and rain chances increase through the day. After 6pm tomorrow, we’re watching a cold front that will move through East Texas that will help fire up some thundershowers overnight. We are watching this closely, but it appears any severe weather will remain to the north west of our area. We will of course keep you updated on that. The rain and showers come to an end Tuesday morning, and we’ll see sunshine Tuesday, but more rain arrives for Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we’re back to sunny skies and that may hold into the weekend, but we’re watching another possible rain making systems that could move through East Texas as early as next Saturday. Have a great rest of your weekend, hopefully you’re able to spend some time outside today.