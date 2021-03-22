East Texas plant nursery owner working to recover from effects of winter storm

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - More than a month after the winter storm, the owner of an East Texas plant nursery is starting to notice some plants making a comeback, but not after having to throw out many others that weren’t so lucky.
Bobbie Sue Tannehill is the owner of the Fairplay Nursery in Panola County, located several miles west of Carthage along U.S. 79.
The sign out front says, “built by prayer.” During the winter storm in February, Tannehill did a lot of praying.
“We’re not known for that kind of weather,” she said while touring us around the nursery.
Along with various plants and trees, she says all of her shrubs were killed as result of the extreme cold.
“I took a pretty bad hit,” she said. “It was pretty nasty. I don’t ever want to go through that freak thing again.”
Another storm casualty: a shade house that collapsed as a result of the ice and snow.
She says insurance companies don’t like to cover places like hers, and the rates they offered a few years ago were just too high.
“Not small little places like this,” she said. “The monthly premium is astronomical. Nobody can afford it. I can’t.”
Meaning she’s now looking to the busy spring season as an opportunity to bounce back.
“If you can help the small business in your area, please shop local. It really does help us.”
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the winter storm came after a year in which Tannehill saw more business than ever. She considers 2020 her best year yet.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.