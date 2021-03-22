First, Second Dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held next month in Rusk

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Military Division (TMD) will be at Rusk Church of Christ for first and second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics beginning early next month.
According to Rhonda Simon, immunization branch manager for Cherokee County Public Health, said the clinic will be conducted on Friday, April 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the first dose. The TMD will return on Friday, April 23rd for a second dose clinic. These clinics will be appointment only and held at Rusk Church of Christ, 397 South Main St. in Rusk.
This clinic is intended to be primarily for individuals ager 50 and over, or individuals age 18 and over with underlying health conditions.
To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/CherokeeCountyVax0402
For those without a computer or internet access, call 903-683-4003.
The window for signing up by phone is only available March 23-26 and March 29-April 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
