It’s Pre-K, kindergarten roundup time at Lufkin ISD

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Enrollment at the PreK and Kindergarten Round-Up event will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 8 and from 8 a.m. until noon April 9 at the Lufkin ISD Transportation Building at 811 S. Timberland Drive. To qualify, students must be 3, 4 or 5 years old on Sept. 1.
Parents will need to bring a valid driver’s license or state ID, child’s birth certificate and Social Security card, and an up-to-date immunization record, as well as a current TB test with results. Parents will need to provide a recent utility bill or lease/purchase agreement for proof of residency and income documentation that proves eligibility. Staff will be available to help complete the registration process, and Spanish translation will be available.
Our 3-year-old students will attend Hackney Primary and 4-year-old students attend Garrett Primary. While the prekindergarten programs are needs-based, tuition can be accepted for the 4-year-old program. For children who did not participate in a prekindergarten program but are ready to start kindergarten, enrollment is available at the Round-Up.
The Lufkin ISD nursing staff will be on-site to discuss immunization requirements
Following Covid-19 safety guidelines, masks are required and no more than three people per family will be admitted into the building.
There will be staff from our Special Education department to help with information about Child Find. Child Find is a district responsibility that is a component of the Individuals with Educational Disabilities Act (IDEA) that requires schools to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities residing within the state, regardless of their severity.
For any questions, call (936)630-4288.
