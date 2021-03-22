Lawyer Lee Merritt says he’ll run for Texas attorney general

Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, poses for a photo by a mural in the likeness of Arbery painted by artist Theo Ponchaveli in Dallas, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, has said she thinks her son, a former high school football player, was jogging for exercise before he was killed on Feb. 23. After a video of the shooting emerged on social media, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and they were jailed on murder and aggravated assault charges. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press | March 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 12:26 PM

DALLAS (AP) - A prominent Dallas attorney who has represented the families of Black people killed by police officers says he is running for Texas attorney general.

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt announced over the weekend that he plans to challenge Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Merritt said Saturday on Twitter that “Texas deserves an attorney general that will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens.”

It is unclear whether he will seek or receive support from the state Democratic party.

People seeking to run for Texas attorney general cannot file candidacy papers for months.

But the 2022 election has dawn early attention following new criminal allegations against Paxton, who has denied any wrongdoing.

