Lubbock woman calls for change after dog kills her miniature horse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is grieving the loss of her miniature horse, after it was attacked and killed by a dog early Wednesday morning.
Debbie Steele heard a commotion in the pasture outside her house around 2:30 a.m. She ran outside to find her mini horse, Lisa, cornered, under attack by a dog.
She used a broom to make a loud noise and eventually the dog ran off.
Steele says she still has a hard time sleeping at night after the attack.
“Because I saw her face and it was very hard. I saw her face was just gone and she was still laying there breathing,” Steele said.
Lisa’s injuries were so severe, a vet euthanized her on scene, with assistance from animal control. But Steele says Lisa’s story doesn’t end here.
“Something needs to be done legally to put more pressure on these people to either register their animals, make sure their animals are kept up, or there’s going to be penalties to pay,” Steele said.
Steele’s left with two vet bills, a Waste Management bill, and the cost of reinforcing her fence, but for her, nothing compares to the loss of Lisa, who she calls a family member.
“There’s times we’d just open that side gate and let them come into the back. We got pictures of her on the patio. She loved carrots and apples. She’d eat them right out of their hands. She would come out here with Jack and they were like two sweethearts,” Steele said.
The dog also attacked Steele’s donkey, Jack, but his injuries were less severe and were treated the next morning.
While Steele lost her miniature horse, she says others have lost grandmothers, neighbors and friends in similar attacks. She says these dogs out of control, referencing Johnnie Garner’s death in 2019.
“All I want to do is get back maybe something for the lady that lost her life and that family a year back or two, for Lisa that died a horrible death and for other kids that could be out there, that could save them,” Steele said.
Steven Greene, director of Lubbock Animal Services, says animal control looked for the dog in question the night of the attack and set up daytime patrols to continue the search.
Steele’s family asked several neighbors about the incident, to no avail. The attack happened on Slide Road between 19th and 34th Street.
“I would just recommend everyone try to keep their animals restrained and like I say, if you see an animal that’s getting out consistently, notify us. We want to be out there protecting and serving the community, so we really want to get these kinds of animals off the streets,” Greene added.
If the dog’s location can be pinpointed, the family can fill out a dangerous dog affidavit, sending the case forward to a hearing.
