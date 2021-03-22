Lufkin man killed in Sunday morning party shooting

According to a statement from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on FM 1013, west of Spurger, in reference to an individual being shot. On scene, deputies observed several individuals standing over Mitchell, who appeared to have been shot multiple times in the chest and stomach area. CPR was administered, and deputies assisted with medical attention until EMS arrived. Deputies and state troopers were able to secure the scene and locate several shell casings near Mitchell.