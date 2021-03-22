Man indicted for Halloween murder of Hemphill woman

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been indicted for murder in Sabine County.
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 24, of Hemphill was indicted on March 16 for murder. Edgar was charged with murder after a woman, identified as Livye Heathyr Lewis, 19, was found dead with a gunshot wound on Oct. 31, 2020. She had also been struck on her head and her upper body, according to the indictment.
According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 6 a.m. Oct. 31 on FM 83, about two and a half miles east of Hemphill. The sheriff’s office said Lewis was found deceased from a gunshot wound to the neck. She was taken to a medical examiner in Tyler.
Matthew Edgar was arrested, booked into the Sabine County Jail, and charged with murder.
The case remains under investigation
