Military artifacts saved from destruction in Lindale house fire

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire burned a home in Smith County on Friday night.
The house was on County Road 4101 near Lindale. No one was home when the fire started, but fortunately some artifacts that reflected the history and pride of a U.S. marine survived.
The Lewis family had lived in their home for only seven months before the fire occurred.
“We were out of town and we were getting notifications around 9 p.m., and so we were looking at security cameras and we saw smoke, so we reached to our neighbors, and that’s when we found out our house was on fire,” Codie Lewis said.
Neighbors did everything they could to help with the situation.
“Had a neighbor across the street who went through our front door and was able to get one of our cars out, and some other stuff. We had another neighbor next to us that got our dogs out.”
Kelsey Lewis said the fact that so many people have shown up to help with the aftermath and offer support makes them feel they chose the right place to live.
“It’s made us feel like this is definitely we made the right choice by moving here. We’re not from here, we have only lived here seven months.”
And among the ashes and rubble of the damaged home, one particularly important item to the family was salvaged by the firefighters intact.
“They said o, Marine Corp., front room, you know I don’t know, south corner of the house. They got his dress uniform, his awards and plaques, just anything military affiliated.”
Codie is grateful to those firefighters who made retrieving items reflecting his history of service to his country a priority.”
“They took it very serious. They had a lot of pride in it, you know, I couldn’t ask for better. Those guys were awesome.”
