WEBXTRA: Mobile vaccine truck ready, waiting for vaccine for Deep East Texas residents

These health centers will have the opportunity to join the program over the next six weeks, increasing the total number of invited health center participants to 950. The East Texas Community Health Center won’t be on the first two lists, but rather the third tier of selections. Executive director Anita Humphreys explains why, plus show off the center’s remodeled mobile unit ready to be rolled out to rural areas. Also two large refrigerator/freezer units provided by the T.L.L. Temple foundation to be used for storage, once more vaccine arrives.