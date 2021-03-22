WEBXTRA: Mobile vaccine truck ready, waiting for vaccine for Deep East Texas residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is announcing that an additional 700 HRSA-supported health centers will be invited to join the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.
These health centers will have the opportunity to join the program over the next six weeks, increasing the total number of invited health center participants to 950. The East Texas Community Health Center won’t be on the first two lists, but rather the third tier of selections. Executive director Anita Humphreys explains why, plus show off the center’s remodeled mobile unit ready to be rolled out to rural areas. Also two large refrigerator/freezer units provided by the T.L.L. Temple foundation to be used for storage, once more vaccine arrives.
Donna McCollum met with Humphreys today.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.