Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cloudy start to our work week, but thankfully it won’t be a cold start as well. Highs today will reach the low 70s for many across East Texas. A stray sprinkle will be possible for most of the morning and afternoon, but rain chances ramp up as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Thunderstorms will start to roll through around 10pm tonight, and while the severe risk for East Texas is low, we cannot rule out a severe thunderstorm for our northwestern counties. The main risks would be for quarter sized hail and strong wind, up to 70 mph; however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.