Monday’s Weather: Increasing clouds, T-Storms Late

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing this morning with temperatures starting out in the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy, warm and breezy most of the day. A shower or two possible through afternoon, but the likely chance for rain will come this evening and overnight. Expect heavy thunderstorms tonight with the possibility of hail and high winds. Temperatures today will reach the lower 70s and fall back to the 50s overnight. Rain will end early tomorrow, with some clearing of the skies by afternoon. Breezy at times tomorrow and still warm with temperatures reaching the mid 70s by afternoon. Chances for rain increase again Wednesday and continue into early Thursday morning. Skies will clear again late Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny and warmer headed into the weekend.