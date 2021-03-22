Red Raiders fall to Razorbacks 68-66 in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball season comes to a close in the round of 32, as the Red Raiders fall to the Arkansas Razorbacks 68 - 66.
The Red Raiders made another impressive comeback late in the second half after trailing by double digits for most of the half, but their efforts fell short. In a game controlled by a fast tempo, Arkansas excelled with a smaller lineup. But the Red Raiders had their chances, Kyler Edwards had his shot blocked in the closing seconds of the game that could have sent the teams to overtime.
Texas tech was led by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 20 points and three rebounds. Kevin McCullar added 15 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Edwards finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Mac McClung was held to just nine points on 2/6 shots. Marcus Santos-Silva played 19 minutes in the game, but the smaller lineup and tempo favored the lengthy athletic freshman off the bench in Micah Peavy and Chibuzo Agbo. Agbo played some key minutes in the closing half of the game, knocking down two big three as the Red Raiders tried to cut into the lead.
Collectively Texas Tech shot 26/62 from the field and just 4/17 from the three-point arch. The Red Raiders won the battle on the boards with 35 rebounds edging out the Razorbacks’ 33. Texas Tech shot 12/17 from the free throw line for about 70 percent but missed a number of key ones in the second half. Both teams ended the game with nine turnovers.
The question now becomes who returns next season. Santos-Silva was the lone senior on the roster, but due to the ongoing pandemic can choose to come back to Texas Tech next year. McClung, Edwards, McCullar and Shannon Jr. may all have some interest playing at the next level.
