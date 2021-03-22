SFA football starts spring practices

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University football team took the field Monday morning for their first practice of the 2021 spring semester.
The Lumberjacks enter the spring following a 6-4 fall record. SFA was one of a handful of programs to play a full fall schedule at the FCS level of Divison I Football.
The team will have 15 total practices before heading off to the summer break.
In the fall, SFA will be part of the relaunch of the Western Athletic Conference. During the league’s first season SFA will participate in the WAC-ASUN Challenge in the fall of 2021 with the hopes of earning an automatic qualifier into the NCAA DI playoffs.
The alliance between the two new football leagues will allow for teams that are eligible for postseason play to compete for a chance to make the playoffs at the FCS level. Schools representing the WAC are Abilene Christian, Lamar University, Sam Houston, and Stephen F. Austin. The ASUN will be represented by Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State.
According to the release, WAC members Dixie State and Tarleton will participate in the joint schedule but will not be eligible for the group’s AQ due to their transition to NCAA Division I. ASUN members Kennesaw State and North Alabama will continue to participate in the Big South Conference for the 2021 season and WAC member New Mexico State will continue as an FBS Independent.
