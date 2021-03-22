State reports 1,440 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 1,042 students tested positive, while 398 staff tested positive for the week ending March 14, for a total of 1,440.
The number is down from the previous week’s report when 2,279 students tested positive, while 909 staff tested positive, the week of March 7.
For the school year there have been 127,196 student cases and 67,740 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported
Lufkin ISD: 0 student cases, 2 staff case
Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported
Tyler ISD: No new cases reported
