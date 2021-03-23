Affidavit: Crockett woman helped boyfriend dispose of missing woman’s body, bloody TV tray

CROCKETT Texas (KTRE) - A probable cause affidavit alleged that a Crockett woman interfered with an investigation into the disappearance of Faye Lynn Paul by helping her boyfriend dispose of a shovel, a bloody TV tray, and a body and drove a stolen vehicle to do so.
Clara Kimble Edwards is still being held in the Houston County Jail on a second-degree felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence including a human corpse charge. Her bond amount has been set at $100,000.
Paul, who was 79 at the time, went missing in February of 2020. Her body has never been found.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Crockett police officers were dispatched out to 108 Village Way about Paul, who had not been seen or heard from in several days. Paul was a widow who lived alone at that address, and her vehicle was missing.
Paul’s nephew told police that he became aware that his aunt was missing on February 18, 2020. One of her neighbors contacted him and said that he hadn’t seen Paul in a while. When Paul’s nephew went to check on her, he found her house locked, and her car wasn’t there.
Crockett police officers entered Paul’s house on Feb. 20, 2020, and they noticed that things were out of place. A hallway closet safe was open and there was a bloody fingerprint on the door leading into the garage, the affidavit stated.
“A closer look into the house revealed that Paul’s bedding was missing from her bed om her bedroom and there was apparent blood spatter on her bedroom walls above her bed,” the affidavit stated. “A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and after searching the guest bedroom, investigators believed that another person had been in the residence with Paul.”
During the investigation, Crockett PD detectives learned that David “DJ” Denson, Paul’s great-nephew, got out of the Houston County jail on Feb. 10, 2020. Police found white undergarments that appeared to be “jail whites’ in the guest bedroom, and there were drawings on various pieces of paper that could be described as “prison drawings.”
Investigators started tracking Denson, and they found that he had used Paul’s credit card to go to Indiana and back, the affidavit stated. They learned that Denson picked up Edwards, his girlfriend, in Indiana, and they got back to Crockett on Feb. 19, 2020.
Then on Feb. 20, Edwards was seen on video surveillance loading a shovel and dolly into the back of Paul’s stolen vehicle, the affidavit stated.
A press release was issued on that date. It stated that Paul was missing and that Denson was a person of interest in the case. On the next day, a Silver Alert was issued for Paul.
“Over several days, cellphone tracking and credit card tracking were utilized to track where Denson and Edwards had been and where they were going,” the affidavit stated. “At some point, both subjects must have turned their location services off, preventing investigators from tracking them any further.”
On Feb. 24, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Crocket Police Department and said that Denson and Edwards had sold Paul’s Chevrolet Impala for $750. The buyer became suspicious and looked the vehicle’s license plate number up on the internet, the affidavit stated. The buyer then discovered that the vehicle was connected to a Silver Alert from Crockett.
Three days later, Edwards’ mother called and said her daughter had called her from a different number, and it allowed investigators to track the couple again. They were found to be staying at a Best Western hotel in Alamosa, Colorado.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Denson, and multiple Colorado law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest Denson. Edwards was detained for investigative purposes.
Later, Crockett PD investigators brought Denson and Edwards back from Colorado. Denson has been charged with capital murder and several other charges.
According to the affidavit, Edwards said during an interview with an Alamosa PD detective that she would not say anything to implicate Denson. She also allegedly admitted to throwing a bloody folding TV table from the trunk of the car into the woods at her boyfriend’s request.
“Clara also said, ‘David said he killed her.’ This was while she was talking about Paul,” the affidavit stated.
The detective repeated that back to Edwards, and she said, yes, but Denson’s words were that Paul is never coming back, the affidavit stated.
“When David looked at the news, he told Clara that they were going to give him the needle,” the affidavit stated.
During a later interview with the Crockett PD chief and a Texas Ranger, Edwards said that she and Denson were there “because that lady is missing” and clarified that the lady was Aunt Faye.
Edwards also admitted to the chief and the Ranger that she had gone to a Home Depot in Little Rock, Arkansas, where they bought five cinderblocks and duct tape, the affidavit stated. She allegedly claimed that she did not know why he had bought those items.
On Feb. 28, Edwards told Denson that everything would need to be cleaned up before Aunt Faye comes home.
“David then said, ‘She is not coming home. I should have cleaned the house up better’ and used a hand gesture indicating blood spatter,” the affidavit stated.
The affidavit stated that Denson made Edwards throw the bloody TV stand into a watering hole, the affidavit stated. She allegedly told another detective she threw it in the woods.
“Clara stated that Denson made her rip up the registration papers for the Chevrolet Impala and throw them out the window when they were cleaning the car out,” the affidavit stated.
On March 2, Edwards told the Crockett PD chief that she and Denson had gone to a river and backed off the road. Edwards waited with the car, and Denson allegedly came back with a dolly loaded with two large items.
Denson then drove up on the bridge over the river and threw the two items in the water, Edwards told police. She allegedly told police that she did not know what the items were.
During the investigation, Edwards took investigators to several locations in numerous counties trying to find where they had dumped the evidence, the affidavit stated. She allegedly claimed that she was too drunk and high during the disposal of evidence to remember where they went.
After investigators obtained the couple’s cell phone data, they learned that Edwards sent Denson a text on Feb. 14, 2020, that said, “Good job.” Later, she sent one that said, “Please be careful,” the affidavit stated.
On that same day, Denson took a picture of items in Paul’s trunk, the affidavit stated. The vehicle was parked on whitish sand that one might see on a beach or the bank of a river.
“In the trunk, you see a large item that is lumpy and is wrapped up in a red sheet or blanket with a black extension cord wrapped around it several times,” the affidavit stated. " There is the handle of the shovel that is standing up, leaning against the bumper of the car.”
The affidavit stated there was another cloth-like item that was smaller than whatever was wrapped in the sheet and a wooden folding TV tray.
Denson allegedly sent Edwards a text message at 12:58 p.m. on Feb. 14, but that message was possibly deleted, and it was not recovered when the phone’s data was extracted.
Denson and Edwards made their trip to the Home Depot in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Feb. 17. In addition to the cinder blocks, they also bought 50 feet of nylon rope, and silver electrician’s tape, the affidavit stated.
Over the next few days, Edwards’ phone was used for searches about rivers, “missing Crockett woman,” “fake IDs that come with socials,” and “bodies found in river east texas,” the affidavit stated.
Later, Edwards told police that she saw a cinderblock go over the railing when Denson dumped evidence into a river,” the affidavit stated.
