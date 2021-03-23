Democratic Rep. Vela of Texas won’t run again in 2022

By Associated Press | March 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 12:35 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas says he won’t seek reelection to his congressional district on the southern border.

The announcement Monday makes the 58-year-old congressman the second House Democrat to announce he won’t seek reelection next year, when Republicans have high hopes of capturing control of the chamber.

Democrats have long had a bid edge in Vela’s district but Republicans are seeing new chances after voters along the border swung toward former President Donald Trump in November.

The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature could also make the district more vulnerable for Democrats as it begins drawing new voting maps this year.

