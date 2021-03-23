ETN: ABC’s Alex Perez talks about upcoming episode of ‘Soul of a Nation’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC correspondent Alex Perez talked to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons on Tuesday about tonight’s episode of “Soul of a Nation,” which will explore comedy within the Black community.
Award-winning actor, filmmaker, and activist Taraji P. Henson will be a guest host on the episode. The hosts on tonight’s episode will also include Sunny Hostin, Janai Norman, and Perez.
The episode, which airs tonight from 9 to 10 p.m. Central time, will explore comedy within the Black community and how Black people have used humor and music to deal with hard times.
“Throughout history Black people have used humor and music to get through hard times, making cultural or political statements while simultaneously giving others tremendous joy,” a press release for the “Soul of a Nation” episode stated. “This provocative episode examines comedy, film, and music within the Black community and how each is a vehicle for Black joy.”
Episodes of “Soul of a Nation” may also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.