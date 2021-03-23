First Alert: Scattered thunderstorms on the menu for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - In the wake of overnight storms, we transitioned into a sunny, mild day on this third, full spring day in the Piney Woods.
Overnight will start off with clear skies before a batch of clouds come rolling in toward daybreak. It will be a chilly night, with lows in the middle 50′s.
The same frontal boundary which moved through last night and brought us today’s gorgeous weather has stalled out along the Gulf coast. This boundary will retreat to the north as a warm front on Wednesday, bringing back the warmth, humidity, and a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day.
Another Pacific storm system will bring in a 60% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday night before our odds for wet weather peaks at 70% for the first half of Thursday when the parent low swings through Texas.
With a broken line of thunderstorms expected on Thursday, there is a low potential for damaging winds and large hail. We do have a low-end threat for severe weather, with the higher chances remaining to our east. However, locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will accompany this line of storms as it races through our part of the state on Thursday morning.
Behind this Pacific cold front, winds will shift back to the northwest as drier air, lower humidity make a brief return to the Piney Woods.
We will be in store for a pleasant Friday as we bask under lots of sunshine before a weak cold front brings back clouds and some slight rain chances over the weekend.
Rainfall amounts will average around half-an-inch to as much as one inch over the next seven days.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.