HHSC updates visitation rules for long-term care facilities

In addition to nursing facilities, HHSC expanded visitation allowed in assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, and Home and Community-based Services providers. The new rules also remove certain administrative requirements for providers, such as the rules to have staff monitor certain visits and escort visitors to and from a visiting area.Click here to view the updated emergency rules for nursing facilities.For more information about how HHSC is helping Texans affected by COVID-19, visit the HHSC website.