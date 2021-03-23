Law officers go to Bossier City residence in search of suspect in Texas homicide case

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There was a large law enforcement presence in a Bossier City neighborhood Monday evening.
They could be seen outside a residence in the 1200 block of Olwen Drive. That’s just south of Shed Road and off Meadowview Drive.
That’s where authorities thought they would find a suspect believed to be connected to a homicide in Texas, Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
Jonathan Rogers, 21, is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting at the Dallas nightclub Pryme Bar that killed one person and wounded seven others.
The suspect was not found when authorities entered the house, Landry added.
Among those involved were state police, Bossier City police’s special operations and negotiations teams and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s violent offenders task force.
