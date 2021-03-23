Lufkin native Natasha Mack named finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Natasha Mack has been named one of four finalist for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The announcement came a day after Mack and her Oklahoma State teammates picked up her 18th double-double of the season in a NCAA round 1 win over Wake Forest. Oklahoma State will play No.1 Stanford on Tuesday night in San Antonio.
Mack has already picked up the honors of The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team and first-team all-league selection. According to an official release from the program, Mack also has received All-America status from the Associated Press, ESPN.com as well as Sports Illustrated and is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, which is presented to the nation’s top power forward.
No one has been better when it comes to blocks. Mack has 111 on the year. Mack had four against Wake Forest. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton and Arizona’s Aari McDonald were also named finalists.
