Miss America 2020 featured speaker at SFA Women in STEM luncheon

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University’s Women in STEM luncheon is being held today with a special guest as the featured speaker.
Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, will tell her journey so far as a women in STEM in hopes of encouraging others to pursue STEM fields.
“My goal is to show that although pursuing a STEM career is rarely easy, it is incredibly worth it,” Schrier said. “I hope that my story can inspire those thinking about or currently pursuing science to keep working hard!”
Growing up, Schrier was always fascinated by science, showing an interest in the natural world that translated into a love of biology.
“I was very lucky to grow up in an environment that fostered my curiosity for the way the world worked,” she said. “It was never a question of whether or not I wanted to pursue a STEM career but rather what I would do with it.”
Schrier received bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and systems biology from Virginia Tech and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“Ms. Schrier is an outstanding role model who utilizes her national platform and passion for science to promote her social initiative for drug safety,” said Dr. Kimberly Childs, dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics. “With style and grace, she encourages and promotes the advancement of women in STEM careers as we continue to strengthen the STEM pipeline.”
At the Women in STEM luncheon, Schrier hopes to use her time to mentor and inspire other young women to pursue STEM careers.
“Through my role as Miss America and events like the Women in STEM luncheon, I’m excited to help break the stereotype that women cannot be both feminine and a scientist!” she said.
The noon event will be held Tuesday, March 23, at the Fredonia hotel. The event will include a gallery walk poster presentation highlighting STEM research accomplishments by SFA students and faculty and will feature STEM majors wearing fashions provided by The Town House.
