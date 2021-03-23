East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Overnight thunderstorms are quickly moving out of the area this morning and skies will be clearing early today. Expect winds to be breezy at times with sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s today. Clear skies tonight with light and variable winds. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s by tomorrow morning. Clouds will increase once again tomorrow with a chance for more showers and scattered thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. Chances for rain increase into Thursday and some scattered thunderstorms could last into Thursday afternoon before ending Thursday evening. Skies clear out in time for a warm, sunny Friday. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast this weekend.