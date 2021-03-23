State cites Shelby County Jail for non-compliance

State cites Shelby County Jail for non-compliance
(Source: KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | March 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 4:28 PM

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited one area where the Shelby County Jail was non-compliant in a March 3, 2021 inspection report.

The citation regarding inmate prescriptions said the medication records failed to show that medications are distributed in accordance with instructions from a physician.

The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

KTRE reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.