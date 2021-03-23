State finds Angelina County Jail non-compliant on 2 counts

By KTRE Digital Media Staff | March 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 4:25 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited two areas where the Angelina County Jail was non-compliant in a March 1, 2021 inspection report.

The first citation regarding prescriptions said the medication records failed to show that medications are distributed in accordance with instructions from a physician.

The second citation regarding restrained inmate observation said staff exceeded the required 15-minute observation checks by 1 to 9 minutes on multiple occasions.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said “we take the inspections seriously and we have a plan of action of how to correct it.”

The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

