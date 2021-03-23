2 teen brothers save raccoon that was buried alive in South Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Canyon teenage boys were exploring a wooded area in South Canyon and found a raccoon buried alive, struggling to live, after its burrow collapsed on her.
“We didn’t know what to do, so we asked our dad for help and we just tried to get it out because we weren’t going give up, and we wanted it to survive,” said Rylen McMillon, 12 years old, saved dying raccoon.
When the boys came across the raccoon, they immediately asked their dad for help and got to work using a small shovel to dig the raccoon out of the dirt.
“It was angry, but then it also realized that we were trying to help it and it wanted out. So, it didn’t attack us,” said Daiton McMillon, 14 years old, saved dying raccoon.
After almost two hours of digging, they knew they needed help, so they called the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
“There were two cement plates like this and there was a bunch of dirt on top of it and it had pushed it down and collapsed. So, there was still a little bit of move between the cement and the back of the raccoon, but it was packed in dirt,” said Stephanie Oravetz, owner and executive director at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
When the center arrived, they used a catch pole to place around its neck and shoulders to get it out.
“So, we just had to get all around it and once they got most of the dirt away, it was a matter of getting closer to the raccoon and physically removing it and I am so glad they called us because I would not want them to get bit. I mean if they got bit, then we would have had to have it euthanize and sent off for testing,” said Oravetz.
Once they got the raccoon out, it had “sea legs” where it was unable to walk for about 5 to 10 minutes; but after that, it was released and did not have to go into the center for care.
Their dad says he is proud of his boys for doing the right thing.
“I enjoy my boys being outside, you know, and not glued to video games. And you know, they try to do the right thing and they have good hearts. That’s one thing I appreciate about these boys,” said Dray McMillon, father.
“We just didn’t want it to die because it may have a family and we just didn’t want it to die,” said McMillon.
The family says they have seen animals go in the burrow before and know of lots of wildlife in the area like foxes, opossums, deer and more.
“There’s so much concrete underneath that dirt, there’s the foxes and raccoons have made tunnels in there... and I think all the moister just collapsed and I mean, he even said he was walking around and he stepped and one-hole caved in,” said McMillon.
The center urges you to call for assistance if you find hurt wildlife.
You can call them at (806) 680-2483 or send them a message on their Facebook page.
