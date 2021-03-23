Today is National Puppy Day

(CNN) - It’s a great day for a cuteness break. The date is observed on March 23, but some animal organizations say every day should be National Puppy Day.
It’s a day to celebrates all the joy puppies and dogs bring to our lives. It’s a time to recognize their love, their cuteness, their fluffiness and everything that makes them great.
An organization that provides service dogs to people with disabilities has a live puppy cam.
CLICK HERE: to check it out
It shows adorable furry babies eating, playing and interacting with others as they train for their futures and will be on from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. CST today.
