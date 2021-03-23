Train honoring Bush returns to his Texas library for exhibit

The train awaits before a departure ceremony to carry the casket of former President George H.W. Bush at Union Pacific Westfield auto facility Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) (Source: Kiichiro Sato)
By Associated Press | March 23, 2021 at 2:14 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:28 AM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The locomotive painted to resemble Air Force One that carried the flag-draped body of former President George H.W. Bush to his burial has returned to his presidential library in Texas where it will become a permanent exhibit.

Union Pacific No. 4141, named in honor of the 41st president, arrived back in College Station from Arkansas on Sunday.

Here are some photos of the Union Pacific No. 4141 engine arriving in Aggieland. The train will find its permanent home on the grounds near the Bush Library and Museum. #bush4141 #TAMU

Posted by George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Monday, March 22, 2021

In 2018, flag-waving crowds lined the railroad tracks as his body was taken from Houston to the family plot on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

Bush died in 2018 at the age of 94.

