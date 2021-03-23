Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow afternoon/evening, with storms possible overnight Wednesday in Thursday. We’ll start Wednesday dry and sunny, but as we go through the day clouds and rain chances will increase through the afternoon with thundershowers and storms possible for the afternoon and evening. Storms look increasingly possible for Thursday, with the Storm Prediction Center placing parts of East Texas under a Slight (2/5) Risk for severe weather on Thursday. As we go through our Thursday, rain will be possible for most of the day, but severe activity will push to the east through the day. The weekend forecast also not looking as pretty, with rain chance continuing to increase for both Saturday and Sunday, so if you have any outdoor plans for Palm Sunday, you may consider having a backup plan just in case it rains.