U.S. Navy awards Bell Flight $182 million contract for V-22 variants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Navy has awarded Bell Flight a $182 million contract for the production and delivery of two V-22 variants for the Air Force.
The contract also applies to post-production repairs of the aircraft.
This is in addition to a more than $300 million contract awarded to Bell Flight earlier this month.
According to a news release, 13 percent of the work will be performed in Amarillo.
The project is expected to be complete in March of 2025.
