Angelina commissioner resigns citing shifting priorities

“It was truly an honor to have been voted into this position by the voters of Precinct 1. There is much that I had hoped to accomplish and I sincerely hate that I will be unable to continue,” Allen said in the statement. “When I was elected to this position, it was my hope to use my knowledge and previous experience of road maintenance in order to improve the roads in Precinct 1. Now that the Unit Road System has been voted into place, the duties of an Angelina County Commissioner no longer align with the job that I had hoped to fill.