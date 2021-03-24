Angelina commissioner resigns citing shifting priorities

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen R. Allen has tendered his resignation from his office as the Angelina County Commissioner of Precinct 1.
According to the statement Allen sent out, this resignation will be effective as of this coming Friday. Allen said his decision is due in part to the fact that his priorities no longer align with the duties of the job.
“It was truly an honor to have been voted into this position by the voters of Precinct 1. There is much that I had hoped to accomplish and I sincerely hate that I will be unable to continue,” Allen said in the statement. “When I was elected to this position, it was my hope to use my knowledge and previous experience of road maintenance in order to improve the roads in Precinct 1. Now that the Unit Road System has been voted into place, the duties of an Angelina County Commissioner no longer align with the job that I had hoped to fill.
Allen also stated that he no longer finds himself in agreement or able to work with Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery.
“In addition, I am not in agreement with the recent behavior portrayed by the Angelina County Judge,” he said. “Unfortunately, I have found myself unable to successfully work with and communicate effectively with Mr. Lymbery for the betterment of Angelina County.”
