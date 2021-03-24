Bomb squad, 15 police units respond to situation in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A situation that drew a large law enforcement presence to Shreveport’s Lakeside on Long Lake has been resolved and neighborhood streets have been reopened.
For hours, 14-15 police units were on the scene in the area of Avellino Lane at Water’s Edge Circle, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That’s just west of Ellerbe Road in south Shreveport.
Dispatch records show a 911 hangup/open line call was received at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
According to police, a white male thought to be around 50 years old was armed and inside a home there.
While police originally believed it might have been a hostage situation, no one in the home was being held against their will. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Police believe an occupant inside the house made the initial 911 call.
Once everyone exited the home except the armed man, officers entered the residence and “disengaged him” with the assistance of hostage negotiators and ISRT’s.
At this time, officials do not believe he is a threat to himself or his neighbors.
No criminal charge has been brought against him.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
