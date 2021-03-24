First Alert: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through Thursday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clouds, warmth, and humidity have quickly returned to the Piney Woods today as a warm frontal boundary lifts north through our region. This has switched our winds back to the south, allowing for this rapid change with our look and feel in East Texas.
Our rain chance will remain at 30% overnight as it will be mild, humid, and breezy. Lows will drop into the lower 60′s.
A second round of rain and thunderstorms will come courtesy of a Pacific cold front on Thursday morning. This will garner a 60% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Our severe weather threat with this Pacific cold front is very low, with the better chance of a heavy thunderstorm residing in our far eastern counties and communities tomorrow morning. Most areas will just get a brief, heavy downpour or two before drier air and a return to sunshine return by Thursday afternoon.
Behind this Pacific cold front, winds will become gusty, shifting back to the west as drier air, lower humidity make a brief return to the Piney Woods.
We will be in store for a pleasant Friday as we bask under lots of sunshine and southerly breezes.
With a very active weather pattern, though, we will see increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain on Saturday as another cold front approaches the region from the north. This front will slow down and will lead to a 30% chance of lingering showers and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.
We will have some low-to-modest chances for rain continue into next week due to a progressive weather pattern.
As of now, rainfall amounts look to average around one inch over the next week.
