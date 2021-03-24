Former Sabine ISD teacher aide avoids prison for relationship with student

“We talk about equal punishment under the law. Every time a attractive teacher has a relationship with a student the comments are ‘where were these teachers when I was in school?’ If this was a male football coach there would not be any probation, it would be two to 20. When a teacher manipulates a 16 year old and is warned by her pastor, husband, and friends and still has sex, she does not deserve probation. A male counterpart would not get probation. Don’t let her manipulate this court. She has never had accountability or apologized for what she did. The State recommends 8 years in prison.”