NET Health offering first, second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics today, tomorrow

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NET Health is offering clinics for first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations today and tomorrow at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler. Sign ups are currently available.
Updates on Second Dose PFIZER Vaccine Appointments
Persons who received their first PFIZER vaccine on March 4th, March 3rd, or on any previous day, are invited to receive their second Pfizer vaccine today or tomorrow, March 24th or March 25th, at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
For Wednesday March 24th and Thursday March 25th, appointments are not required, as long as the individual shows their “CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card” that is given when the first Pfizer vaccine is given. Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 25th from any vaccine provider can received their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health.
Updates on First Dose PFIZER Vaccine Appointments
Any eligible person interested to receive a COVID vaccine can make an appointment for this Friday March 26th, this Saturday March 27th, or this Monday March 29th, to obtain the first Pfizer vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine MUST make an appointment for a specific day and time, before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, anyone can view the available appointment times to receive your first or your second Pfizer vaccine.”
All available appointment days for this week and future weeks will be posted upon the “Vaccine Updates” webpage of NETHealthCOVID19.org and will be updated as new shipments of COVID vaccines are received by our NET Health Immunizations Department.
Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Updates on Second Dose MODERNA Vaccine Appointments
Anyone who received their first MODERNA vaccine and have yet to receive their second Moderna vaccine are invited to enroll onto our Contact List to Receive Your Second Moderna Vaccine by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and viewing the enrollment information that is posted upon the “Vaccine Updates” webpage.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.