Teen dies in San Augustine County head-on crash

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - DPS reports a woman died in a head-on crash on SH 103 at FM 1277 in San Augustine County, followed by an 18-wheeler crashing in an attempt to avoid the initial crash.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Kia passenger car was traveling north on FM 1277 and failed to yield right of way from the stop sign and drove into the path of 2008 GMC SUV that was traveling east on SH 103.
The driver of the Kia is identified as Lacy Reynolds, 18, from Colmesneil. Reynolds was pronounced deceased at the scene by a San Augustine County Justice of the Peace. A passenger in the Kia is identified as Kaitlyn Byrum, 17, also from Colmesneil. Byrum was transported to a Tyler hospital by medical helicopter for treatment.
The driver of the GMC is identified as Joe Worry, 37, from San Augustine. Worry was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
As investigators were investigating the initial crash a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling east and took evasive action to the right to avoid the initial crash and drove off the roadway to the right and struck a parked Chevrolet pickup.
No injuries were sustained as a result of the second crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.