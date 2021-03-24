Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be mostly cloudy and mild as southeasterly winds begin to pick up in the afternoon. Highs today will warm into the middle to upper 70s for most of the area and rain chances will begin to increase later this afternoon. For the majority of the afternoon and evening, we will only see a few scattered showers but that will soon change as we get into the later evening and overnight hours. Our next system arrives later tonight and will help scattered storms fire off across our northern counties, bringing the threat of damaging gusty winds and large hail. A tornado cannot be ruled out for tonight, so we ask everyone to remain weather alert tonight and to keep their phones charged. Rain ends by later tomorrow morning and skies mostly clear out by tomorrow afternoon as highs sit a bit closer to 70 degrees. More sunshine on tap for Friday as southeasterly winds return and bring afternoon temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Clouds return by early Saturday and we will once again see the chance for a few showers and isolated thundershowers by the afternoon. We will hold onto the rain chances into Palm Sunday and likely part of Monday as well. Most of East Texas looks to dry out by Tuesday of next week before yet another system arrives on Wednesday of next week. Keep the umbrellas close, folks!